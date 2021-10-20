State of Missouri Hosts 3rd Annual Show Me Excellence Summit; 2021 Summit Brings Together States’ Excellence Community, National Partners

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On Tuesday, October 19th the State of Missouri hosted its third annual Show Me Excellence Summit. The annual Summit is planned by a team of Operational Excellence Leaders that coordinate the State of Missouri’s efforts to improve how team members work together to deliver great service for the citizens of the state.

Themed, “Achieving Excellence Together”, the Show Me Excellence Summit brought together team members from the State’s 16 executive departments, private-sector partners, and state government continuous improvement experts from across the nation. Over 1,400 State of Missouri team members registered - ranging from Cabinet leaders to frontline employees.

The Summit agenda included a keynote address in a fireside chat style format with Craig Russell, Chief Design & Project Delivery Executive from Walt Disney Imagineering. Mr. Russell joined Deputy Operational Excellence Director, Aaron Dimmock in a discussion on Working Hard at Work Worth Doing.

The Summit is the highlight of Show Me Excellence Month. Several training offerings have been made available to state team members throughout the month.

“Our Cabinet team is committed to making real change in State government,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Show Me Excellence is about all of our team members working together to find new ways to better serve our citizens every day.”

"The Show Me Excellence Summit is a way for our state workforce to highlight improved processes, efficiencies, and share best practices throughout the state," said Ken Zellers, Acting Commissioner, Office of Administration. "Missouri state government continues to invest in operational excellence opportunities like the Show Me Excellence summit so that we can further grow our overall performance providing outstanding customer service to Missouri citizens."

“This Summit is another opportunity for us to accelerate change so that our team members are equipped with best in class tools, training and insight to improve state government efficiency and effectiveness,” said State of Missouri Director of Operational Excellence Cindy Dixon. “We are invested in building the Show Me Excellence Community within Missouri state government and promoting excellence throughout our workforce.”

Experts from the private sector and public sectors led roundtable discussions and skill-building sessions. Topics ranged from citizen experience, leadership development, visual management and process mapping, working collaboratively, and building an improvement culture.

The Summit concluded with a roundtable discussion in which the Departments of Mental Health and Revenue shared their operational excellence journeys.

To learn more about the 2021 Summit, Show Me Excellence, Operational Excellence and more, visit the website: http://showmeexcellence.mo.gov/.