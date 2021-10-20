Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen filed a notice of appeal with the state supreme court to protect women and their unborn children and reverse the lower court’s decision">Attorney General Knudsen filed a notice of appeal with the state supreme court to protect …

The Department of Justice issued the following statement:

Abortionists are not entitled to exemptions from commonsense protections for their patients. The state laws that Planned Parenthood is seeking to overturn require better medical care, but Planned Parenthood, a business that calls itself a “health” organization, is fighting to attempt to ensure that substandard regulations remain law. Women deserve health and safety; they don’t forfeit that when they consider having an abortion. 

