Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers Announces 10 Super Lawyers Recognized

Ten attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston have been named Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. congratulates its attorneys recognized as 2021 Massachusetts Super Lawyers

BOSTON, MA, US, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston law firm of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. has announced that 10 of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized as 2021 Massachusetts Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters.

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. attorneys named to the 2021 Massachusetts Super Lawyers list are:

• Richard P. Breed, III: Estate Planning & Probate Law (also named in Tax Law and Business & Corporate Law)

• Richard P. Breed IV: Tax Law

• Albert A. DeNapoli: Business Litigation (also named in Family Law, State, Local & Municipal Law)

• Mark S. Furman: Business Litigation (also named in General Litigation)

• Jeffrey P. Hart: Closely Held Businesses (also named in Tax Law and Estate Planning & Probate)

• Michael J. Radin: Mergers & Acquisitions (also named in Closely Held Businesses, Real Estate Law, and Franchise/Dealership Law)

• William R. Rodgers: Business & Corporate Law (also named in Mergers & Acquisitions)

• Emily C. Shanahan: Business Litigation

• Melissa E. Sydney: Estate Planning & Probate Law

• Edward D. Tarlow: Estate Planning & Probate Law (also named in Closely Held Businesses and Business & Corporate Law)

Super Lawyers attorney rankings recognize no more than five percent of each state’s attorneys in the Super Lawyers list. The Super Lawyers list is created methodically and objectively by combining research with peer nomination and review.

About TBHR

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

