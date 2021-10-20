ArisGlobal to Discuss AI Enabled Data Fabric and Emerging Pharmacovigilance Technologies at World Drug Safety
The life sciences R&D technology leader will lead keynote sessions on both days of World Drug Safety Boston
I look forward to sharing innovative technology, insights, and opportunities, such as our LifeSphere suite, to the World Drug Safety audience of esteemed professionals.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, will be featured as safety thought leaders at the largest global pharmacovigilance conference, World Drug Safety Congress Americas on October 21-22, 2021.
The Day 1 conference agenda will close with a joint keynote session between two central Safety leaders at ArisGlobal, Beena Wood, VP, Safety Product Management, and Manny Belabe, Associate VP, Safety Business Unit, as they discuss the digital transformation opportunities in today’s pharmacovigilance environment and how a strong and strategic data fabric is a core realization of successful automation.
"It is an honor to participate in World Drug Safety Congress Americas and to showcase how AI & machine learning are continuing to advance and innovate pharmacovigilance,'' shares Belabe. I am incredibly passionate about these topics, and I look forward to sharing innovative technology, insights, and opportunities, such as our LifeSphere suite, to this audience of esteemed safety professionals."
Day 2 will kick off with a keynote panel between Belabe and Rahul Khajuria, Senior Director, Global Head Of Drug Safety Systems and Analytics at United Therapeutics, where they will discuss emerging technologies that are transforming pharmacovigilance, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain. Challenges such as data silos within pharmacovigilance teams will also be an area of focus. The conversation will be moderated by Michael Glaser,Safety Innovation Technology Director, GSK.
These innovative discussions come on the heels of previous virtual sessions delivered by both Wood and Belabe on the benefits of end-to-end AI enabled data fabric at ArisGlobal’s signature conference, Breakthrough2021, along with recent safety automation perspectives between Belabe and EVERSANA.
