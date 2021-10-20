The Viennese Opera Ball To Host 2021 Gala Event, “The Golden Age”
The proceeds of the Swing Dinner Dance Gala will benefit the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer ResearchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Viennese Opera Ball will host their Swing Dinner Dance Gala, “The Golden Age” which will be held on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at a private club in Manhattan. The Viennese Opera Ball is a nonprofit association under Section 501(c)(3) and celebrated under the auspices of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce. Each year, it supports charitable projects that are connected to communities in New York or Vienna. The proceeds of the Swing Dinner Dance Gala will benefit the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.
The black-tie event will be a change up to their traditional Opera Ball with the swing dance party theme. The music for the evening will be provided by the Misha Piatigorsky Trio, with Misha Piatigorsky on piano, Benny Benack III singing and playing trumpet, Sergei Avanesov on Saxophone, and Singer Kennedy.
The Gala Chairs for the evening are Denise Rich, and Jean Shafiroff. The evening will start with a reception at 7:00pm, followed by a formal dinner at 8:00pm, then music and dancing until midnight. There will also be a silent auction during gala.
The Gala will take place with the support of City of Vienna and the Honorary Gala Chair, Governor & Mayor of Vienna The Honorable Michael Ludwig, Consul General of Austria in New York The Honorable Helene Steinhaeusl, and the Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York Michael Haider.
Due to the events of the past year, the gala is scaled down from previous years with limited capacity. Attendees must show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination. Masks provided upon entry for those who prefer to wear them. The private club has excellent ventilation, air conditioning and high ceiling salons.
For more information, visit: vienneseoperaball.com/oct-21-swing-dance/
About Viennese Opera Ball:
The Viennese Opera Ball, an annual white-tie charity gala celebrates the cultural and economic relationships between Austria and America, connecting two continents, two cities and two centuries in one glamorous night. It was founded by Austrians immigrating to the United States 66 years ago and is a tribute to both their former hometown Vienna and their host city, New York.
Considered the most prestigious and oldest Viennese ball outside of Vienna, the gala draws an international audience that includes diplomats and dignitaries, international corporations, and professionals. Performances by Metropolitan opera singers, the Viennese Opera Ball orchestra, ballet performances, the West Point color guard, midnight Quadrille and many more surprises contribute to a glamorous and delightful night.
Each year, the Viennese Opera Ball supports charitable projects connected to the communities in New York and Vienna.
For more information, please visit: vienneseoperaball.com.
