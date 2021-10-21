Bed & Breakfast association launches "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights" Blog with recipes, packages and activities

Packages and Specials are included on the updated Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights Blog

Taste tested recipes and cookbook ordering information are also included on the Blog posts

Blog posts can also feature options for sightseeing excursions

The "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights" Blog includes packages offered by member inns, activities and events on things to do and see in Colorado.

Reviewing website page blogs like "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights" is that a blog can offer more current, detailed and unique information that may not be found elsewhere on standard websites.”
— Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the statewide bed and breakfast association, recently updated its website and has expanded the travel blog associated with the organization, "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights". The travel blog includes up-to-date packages and specials offered by member inns, activities and events on things to do and see in Colorado while staying at a local bed and breakfast inn.

Recent Inns of Colorado blog posts include bed and breakfast getaway packages and discounts, B&B cookbook order information, and Colorado wine country tours, among others. in addition to the comprehensive www.InnsofColorado.org website, the "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights" Blog provides current tidbits of travel information that can be helpful in planning a B&B stay.

In the article "How to Use Travel Blogs to Plan Your Trip - Supplement your trip planning by reading travel blogs that can offer unbiased opinions, photo galleries, and detailed information" on Frommers.com, writer Chris Gray Faust discusses the benefits of using blogs in vacation planning. Faust writes, "If you're looking to add some diversity to your travel surfing, here are some ways that blogs can help with trip planning: Read more details and see more photos. With no space limits, blogs have room to provide practical tips and photos that might not fit in a typical newspaper or magazine travel story."

BBIC encourages guests to use blog posts and enewsletter subscriptions, in addition to standard website information, when compiling, researching and planning trip itineraries. The benefit of reviewing website page blogs like the BBIC association's "Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights" is that a blog can offer more current, detailed and unique information that may not be found elsewhere on standard websites.

*About BBIC: Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org

About

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

