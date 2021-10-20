Submit Release
Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast To 2027

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Qualiket Research

key companies of the Oxygen Therapy Market GE Healthcare, Care Fusion Corp, Smiths Medical, Allied Healthcare Products, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited etc

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market stood at USD 8.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Oxygen therapy is a form treatment provided to a patient who have respiratory disorders to replenish oxygen in their bodies through external means. Increase in prevalence of acute and chronic diseases results into need of regular oxygen therapy treatment & equipment.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Key Players

The key companies of the Global Oxygen Therapy Market are GE Healthcare, Care Fusion Corp., Smiths Medical, Allied Healthcare Products, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, MAQUET Medical Systems, De-Vilbiss Healthcare, Hersill, Philips Respironics, Inc., and Invacare Corporation.

Impact of the COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, & the long-term effects are expected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. A notable COVID-19 related increase in demand for stationary oxygen Therapy, specifically the high-flow variant seen by The Global Oxygen Therapy Market.

Key Development

In August 2021 GE Healthcare Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Transform Care Delivery and Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

1. Oxygen Source Equipment
• Oxygen Concentrators
• Oxygen Cylinders
• Liquid Oxygen Devices

2. Oxygen Delivery Devices
• Simple Oxygen Mask
• Venturi Mask
• Nasal Cannula
• Non- rebreathe Mask
• CPAP Mask

By End Use
• Home Care
• Hospitals

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America held considerable revenue share of the overall oxygen therapy market followed by Europe. North America will continue to rule the global market in the forecast period. Still, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market due to Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure. Countries like India and China are starting to adopt oxygen therapy delivery devices as a home-based option.

