CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG IN THEATRES AND ON PARAMOUNT+ NOVEMBER 10, 2021

Clifford The Big Red Dog

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big! CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG will be in theaters and on Paramount + November 10, 2021.

Paramount Pictures Presents

In Association with eOne Films and New Republic Pictures

A Scholastic Entertainment/Kerner Entertainment Company Production

DIRECTED BY

Walt Becker

SCREENPLAY BY

Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway

SCREEN STORY BY

Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport

BASED ON

the Scholastic Book Series “Clifford the Big Red Dog” by Norman Bridwell

PRODUCED BY

Jordan Kerner, p.g.a., Iole Lucchese

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman,

Deborah Forte, Lisa Crnic

STARRING:

Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG has been rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action.

