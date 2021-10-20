Casart Coverings Introduces New Nature Noticed Collection with Gallery Wall Panel Designs, Reusable Wallpaper

Casart Coverings Nature Noticed Panel 2 Gallery Wall in Dining Room Casart Nature Noticed Panel 1 with movable sections for personlized placement in sitting room Casart Coverings Nature Noticed Panel 2 Sample

Our Nature Noticed designs bring the outdoors inside and re-energizes any interior space with repositionable, removable and reusable, designer wallpaper.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casart Coverings, LLC (Casart Coverings) announced the release of the Nature Noticed Collection of removable and reusable wallcovering designs. The designs feature 24 different nature sketches pinned to horizontal and vertical printed panels for a gallery-wall art display.

The Nature Noticed sketches include illustrations of many animals, birds, botanicals, and insects, among other subjects that were noticed and appreciated during the years of the Covid-19 pandemic and early lockdowns. Future full-size rolls will feature seasonal garden images as murals that can be purchased individually and displayed in any order for a feature wall or full room coverage.

The Nature Noticed Panel 1 (horizontal panel presentation) and the Nature Noticed Panel 2 design (vertical panel format) feature:

• two different self-adhesive, removable wallpaper materials that are also reusable

• full size rolls, 52 inches wide x 8-foot-high rolls with 12 illustrations / panel

• each roll/panel is divided into three to four 52”w x 48” h sections of six illustrations

These smaller sections allow the designs to be used in small areas such as bookcase backings and backsplashes or even on a flat door to make it look paneled. There is a lot of flexibility with these Nature Noticed designs. You can create how you want them displayed and can extend the width or the height of a roll with the various sections and sizes in any order you would like to create a full wall or total room coverage.

This unique wallpaper design is not offered anywhere else or with such versatility. Casart Coverings' owner and lead artist, Ashley Spencer, explains that, “like the Dutch Masters used a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ to display their collected natural wonders in their 17th century, trompe l’oeil paintings, Casart Coverings has, in a modern way, ‘pinned’ its out-in-nature sketches to an architecturally paneled wall made with Gustavian-inspired faux panels.

“The architectural panels have a cool, calming, muted-blue tone that is indicative of Gustavian, Swedish, Scandinavian style during the 1700’s that has remained timeless and popular,” she says, adding: “The Hygge movement of modern times has caused this style to resurface and flourish. Offering the architectural panels without the sketches provides the possibility for anyone to be the artist -- create their own faux paneled wall or room and use the panels to pin and display one’s own drawings or artwork in a gallery-like presentation. The faux panels can also be color-customized and printed with personal artwork directly onto the panels for a completely custom, print option.”

Casart Coverings' wall coverings are known for their exceptional quality for commercial and residential use with stylish appeal. To complete the interior design, Casart Coverings has also launched coordinating designs on furniture, home, office and lifestyle products through their Casart Society6 Accessories Shop https://society6.com/casart

About Casart Coverings

Established online in 2009, Casart Coverings LLC is a boutique producer of custom-printed, removable designer wallcovering that reinvents the concept of traditional wallpaper. Casart wallcoverings are easy, convenient and labor-efficient to install, remove and even reuse. Casart Coverings prides itself on providing quality service and consistent customer satisfaction, as well as a highly sustainable product for interior design. For more information, please contact us and visit casartcoverings.com and https://www.casartcoverings.com/product-category/casart-scenic-reusable-wallpaper-murals/nature-noticed/.

For more information contact: