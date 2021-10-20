Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried off White Ledge Loop Trail in Albany

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse CO Joseph Canfield 603-744-5470 October 20, 2021

Albany, NH – On October 19, 2021, at 3:23 p.m., Conway Ambulance, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (S.O.L.O.) and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured hiker on the White Ledge Loop Trail in Albany.

Rescuers located Linda R. Barbic, 73, of North Conway, NH, approximately 1 mile from the trailhead with an injured ankle. Barbic was unable to walk and was subsequently carried in a litter to the trailhead, arriving just after 6:00 p.m. Barbic was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of her injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

