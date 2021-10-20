Hogfish recreational season closes Nov. 1 in Keys/east Florida state waters 

Submit Release
Hogfish recreational harvest will close in state and federal waters off the east coast of Florida and Florida Keys Nov. 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf side of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The Keys/east Florida hogfish season is open from May 1 through Oct. 31.

Recreational harvest remains open in state and federal waters north of Cape Sable in the Gulf. If you plan to fish for hogfish anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Hogfish” for more or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

