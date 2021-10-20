MarketsandMarkets Enables Trial Access Of Its Most Advanced And The World’s First Market Intelligence Cloud
KnowledgeStore : Forbes 2000 Trusted Market Intelligence CloudNORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets announced a free trial of the World’s First and Most Advanced Market Intelligence Cloud – KnowledgeStore. The universe of KnowledgeStore covers over –
• 30,000 High-Growth Niche Markets
• 100 Industry Trends
• 13,782,976 Data Points
• 118,028 Technologies
• 446,702 Growth Problems
• 41,000 Companies
Top executives from Strategy, Marketing, Product, Growth, Innovation, and Sales functions have used the insights on the platform, to strategize their business decisions. The new revenue opportunities delivered through KnowledgeStore are over $48 Billion.
Sandeep Sugla, CEO and Chairman of MarketsandMarkets said, "Post a successful Series A funding in 2017, our technology and analyst teams invested heavily in building KnowledgeStore, a world-class AI-driven market intelligence platform. We are now ready to upgrade an existing 10K+ customer base to a platform-based engagement model.”
How Can You Get KnowledgeStore’s Exclusive Access?
Initially, the access will be rolled out to a limited number of users. An interested individual needs to visit the URL by clicking HERE and providing the details to instantly* start the trial.
Alternative URL - https://www.mnmks.com/demo/pages/home OR You can mail us for any query - info@marketsandmarkets.com
About MarketsandMarkets - KnowledgeStore
The KnowledgeStore cloud specializes in ecosystem-based revenue impact research across 30,000+ high-growth market opportunities. MarketsandMarkets has democratized market intelligence in B2B growth opportunities through a unique man-machine combination —leveraging KnowledgeStore, its AI-enabled platform, with deep domain analyst support and customer success teams. Through its unique research and engagement model, MarketsandMarkets has served over 10K+ B2B customers worldwide (including 80% of Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies) with industry-leading NPS.
For more information, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.com
*Limited duration free trial is provided on request, at the discretion of MarketsandMarkets.
Shriram Padale
CEO Office & Strategic Marketing
Shriram.Padale@MarketsandMarkets.com
