Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Industry Growth, Top Vendors, Trends, Upcoming Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Wi-Fi Analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global wi-fi analytics market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during 2021-2026.
Wi-Fi analytics represents the process of analyzing and collecting customer data from Wi-Fi access points, such as laptops and smartphones, to obtain detailed information on customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood. It uses the unique signal broadcasted by devices to recognize the associated device ID that tracks whether a person logs into the Wi-Fi or not. This data collected through associated devices is utilized by enterprise big-data software to clean, process, and apply advanced algorithm sets. Wi-Fi analytics helps in improving operations, triggering marketing, tracking campaign results, etc. Owing to this, they are widely utilized by organizations worldwide for better decision-making.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Market Trends:
The escalating adoption of the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled smart devices across the globe is among the key factors driving the Wi-Fi analytics market. This is further being supported by the increasing number of smart cities and the rising installation of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places, including shopping complexes, transportation hubs, train stations, etc.
Moreover, several companies are introducing innovative Wi-Fi analytics solutions that enable visitor count, critical metrics, path analysis, etc., and include people-counting cameras in smart infrastructure stores, office buildings, organizations, etc. Additionally, the launch of numerous government initiatives to encourage more secure applications of Wi-Fi analytics is further expected to catalyze the market growth in the coming years.
Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
Blix
Cisco Systems Inc
Cloud4Wi
Fortinet Inc
GoZone WiFi LLC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Hughes Network Systems LLC (Echostar Corporation)
Purple, Ruckus Networks (CommScope Inc)
Skyfii Limited and Yelp Inc
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Deployment:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Application:
Wi-Fi Presence Analytics
Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
Retail
Hospitality and Tourism
Sports and Entertainment
Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
