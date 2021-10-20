Dr. Philip Sobash Announces His Upcoming Guest Lecture To Medical Students
Dr. Sobash Made This Announcement To The Large Audience During A General MeetingBATESVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaging in a medical career comes with a lot of challenges, and each year, aspiring doctors in the United States are battling to gain admission into medical schools. The tough and challenging tests required before getting admitted into medical school has been a challenge for most pre-med students in the United States, and Dr. Sobash discusses what medical school will actually be like, from someone who has gone through the process. To lay a helping hand to these future doctors, Dr. Philip Sobash has announced his upcoming guest lecture to the pre-med students at Clemson University.
"Anyone that has passed through the US medical school can attest to the fact about the challenges students face. To help cushion the effects of the challenges, I have guest lectured premedical class students for the past five years. The lectures take place every semester. It is a lecture covering the main areas that students need for admission into medical school in the United States. The guest lecture is focused mainly on two major areas of premedical class, such as medical practice and clinical applications. More so, we selected these areas to expose both junior and senior students interested in going into specific medical fields. To ensure effectiveness and quality, these classes are taught by Dr. Vincent Gallichio, my professor while at Clemson University. The essence of these classes is also to increase the chances of students gaining admission into medical schools. We also do have admission officers speak to students to learn about the requirements to gaining admission for their preferred medical field," said Dr Philip Sobash.
"The course is very selective, so students need to write an essay as well as pass an interview to qualify for the class. I focus my discussion with the student on topics and throw more light on what medical school entails. We also allow students to understand the requirements for the United States medical licensing exams, and more. Also, how medical school is structured is part of our discussion in the class," added Dr. Sobash.
One of the instructors listening to Dr. Sobash added, "The two major things most premedical students focus on are MCAT medical college acceptance test and things to do after medical school. But they do not teach about medical school. That is why our lectures are focused on various premedical stages. We also throw lights on the best way to enhance the chances of students getting into medical school. To ensure understanding of students, we also explain about the application process and interview."
The meeting has in attendance medical students and premedical students. There were also those aspiring to learn about how to pass the entry-level test to medical schools. One happy participant said, “Learning about stages of medical school is my desire. So, I am thankful for this upcoming lecture. With a bit of luck, more students will learn about medical school.”
Learning about Dr. Philip Sobash and his guest lectures is easy. To access more information, check his official site or check him out on social media via his Twitter or LinkedIn page.
