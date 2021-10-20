VARStreet integrates order management module with NetSuite for IT and office supplies VARs
Value-added resellers using VARStreet’s platform can send their order details to NetSuite’s platform in just one click.
NetSuite integration allows us to go deeper in the enterprise solution for our VAR customers allowing them with an enhanced experience.”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers advanced sales quoting software, B2B eCommerce platform, CRM, and procurement and sourcing solution for VARs helping them manage their daily operations efficiently.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet already integrates sales quotation module with NetSuite ERP. The existing integration would will help VARStreet to send customer information, sales quotes, purchase orders, sales orders, and product details to the NetSuite platform.
VARStreet announced their new integration with NetSuite which would allow the VARStreet users to send their order details created on VARStreet’s platform directly to NetSuite with a click of one button. Order details would include the order ID, product details, prices, quantity, discounts, payment method, and customer details like shipping/billing address, freight charges, etc. In the case of the credit card payment method, VARStreet also sends the auth transaction and auth code to NetSuite for further use.
This is a two-way integration where VARStreet’s platform sends the information related to the orders created on the platform and retrieves the tracking information from NetSuite’s platform to showcase on the VARStreet’s platform. Resellers need to have a NetSuite account to leverage this integration.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “NetSuite integration allows us to go deeper in the enterprise solution for our VAR customers allowing them with an enhanced experience.” He further added, “VARStreet is expanding its integration touchpoints to offer better solutions to the IT and office supplies VARs helping them conduct their business seamlessly.”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn