Frank Fannon, Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources to be Keynote Speaker at the African Energy Week in Cape Town

Francis Fannon, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources and the current Managing Director of Fannon Global Advisors, has confirmed his participation at African Energy Week (AEW) in Cape Town. Taking place on the 9th-12th of November, AEW 2021 provides a platform for a collaborative discussion on Africa’s energy future, and Fannon will come to the event to lead the discussion on energy transition, market transformation, and international partnerships.

Fannon has gained significant experience within the energy sector, having served in various roles in U.S. Senate offices, consulting firms, and corporate affairs departments. Most notably, he served as the first-ever Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources from 2018 until January 2021. In this position, Fannon was tasked with advising the state on all energy related foreign policy issues. With a focus on ensuring energy and resources were used as a catalyst for economic opportunities, stability and overall global prosperity, Fannon led several high-level government initiatives across the world. Fannon made significant progress in expanding US-international relations across the entire energy sector value chain, promoting the role that mineral resources have to play in both the energy transition, and as a champion of global socio-economic development. Extending on this objective, Fannon will emphasize the role of resources in Africa’s developmental future at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, setting a strong case for both hydrocarbons and renewables.

Meanwhile, having worked for corporations such as BHP and Murphy Oil Corporation prior to his position as Assistant Secretary of State, Fannon pioneered the U.S.’s new country entries in global regions, developing the industry’s first point-of-purchase consumer energy campaign. As a strong advocate for international partnerships and collaboration, Fannon is focused on expanding U.S. interests on the African continent, facilitating transformative energy deals that will help the continent accelerate the move towards a clean energy future. What’s more, Fannon took a leading role in shaping U.S. energy policy. With his direct involvement in the drafting, negotiating, and passing into law of the Energy Policy Act 2005, Fannon was instrumental in the policy that awakened the U.S. shale industry. Accordingly, Fannon’s expertise regarding both foreign and domestic policy positions him as a significant contributor to the discussion on regulation in Cape Town.

“Fannon did a lot of his work behind the scenes, he played a crucial role in helping African voices be respected. Always met with African energy leaders, listen to their views, talked with them and not lecture them. During critical moments of the oil crisis, he was always there finding solutions, ensuring that our economies have hope so we can fight the Covid 19 disaster. He never shied away from pushing American policy objectives but also understood that we have a right to use our resources to empower Africans and make energy poverty history”. Stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

“Fannon represents a strong participant, and his extensive experience across several areas of the global energy sector will be critical in the discussion on energy transition, market transformation, and policies. Fannon is committed to ensuring energy sector developments translate into tangible, sustainable benefits for global populations, and through his experience regarding foreign policy and multinational negotiations, Fannon has made a strong case for the role and value of the energy sector. In Cape Town, Fannon joins several other high level U.S. representatives, engaging with African stakeholders and contributing to the continent’s energy sector transformation,” stated Concluded Ayuk.

Finally, with his commitment to the global energy transition, Fannon has and continues to be a strong advocate for the role of minerals in the shift to a renewable energy future. Having led several bilateral and multinational coalitions over the years focused on improving clean energy mineral exploitation and utilization, Fannon has been a notable facilitator in the global energy transition. Fannon recognizes the role that the energy sector has to play in mitigating climate impacts, and at AEW 2021, he will engage in multilateral discussions on how to fast track the energy transition, using minerals, international integration, and supportive regulatory policies as key drivers.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

