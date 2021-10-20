Alba Alemán Honored with Pioneer Award by U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce
Citizant’s CEO recognized for outstanding support of USWCC during the Chamber’s 20th Anniversary Celebration
I dedicate this award to the women entrepreneurs who struggle in the face of overwhelming personal and professional obstacles to protect their employees, create secure jobs, and serve their customers.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant, was honored during the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s 20th Anniversary Celebration with the Pioneer Award for outstanding contributions to the development of the chamber, elevating growth and opportunities for women and small businesses across America.
— Alba M. Alemán
Ms. Alemán is an active member of the USWCC and an advocate for the success of women leaders. She frequently mentors and supports emerging leaders of woman- and minority-owned businesses, especially during challenging periods like government shutdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizant strives to partner with leading woman-owned and minority-owned businesses that bring innovation, drive, and highly specialized expertise as it provides federal agencies with technology and business transformation solutions.
“I am honored and humbled by this award and look forward to continued collaboration with the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce,” said Ms. Alemán. “The Chamber works passionately and tirelessly to advocate on a wide range of issues affecting small businesses of all types and provides much-needed training and networking for woman-owned small businesses. I dedicate this award to all the women entrepreneurs who struggle in the face of overwhelming personal and professional obstacles to protect their employees, create secure jobs, serve their customers with passion and excellence, and live out their values with integrity.”
“As a founder and CEO of the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce, I have been proud to watch the accomplishments of Alba Alemán and her great company, Citizant,” said Margot Dorfman, CEO of the USWCC. “Always ready to lend a hand, Ms. Alemán is a model leader – stepping up, reaching out, and providing trusted insights and mentorship. She is a model business and community leader. The USWCC is what it is today, in part, due to the great contributions of Ms. Alemán.”
Citizant supports the USWCC’s efforts to change the rules around “Category Management” procurement to stop the loss of woman-owned and other small businesses that seek to contract with the U.S. government. During a U.S. House Small Business Committee subcommittee hearing on Oct. 13, 2021 titled “Growing the Small Business Supplier Base in Government Contracting,” Ms. Alemán testified on behalf of woman-owned businesses and other small businesses that find it increasingly difficult to compete with large business for government contracts.
About the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce
The USWCC is the leading advocate for women on economic and leadership issues. As the economic leader for women, the USWCC creates opportunities, drives progress, advocates, and provides tools and solutions to support the economic growth of women cross America. The USWCC (uswcc.org), with its headquarters in Washington, D.C., is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 organization founded in 2001 with over 500,000 members.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, and organizational maturity. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI® Development and Services Version 2.0, making Citizant the 4th company worldwide to achieve this distinction. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 27 states and Puerto Rico. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
