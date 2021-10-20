Hair Mask Market: Industry Trends, Price, Top Manufacturers, Analysis Report 2021-26
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hair Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global hair mask market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
A hair mask represents a deep conditioning treatment that is utilized to nourish and strengthen hair. It aids in minimizing hair fall and damage, maintaining a healthy scalp, ensuring shinier and softer hair, etc. A hair mask also helps in protecting heat-damaged, chemically colored, frizzy, and aging hair. It is commonly made using natural ingredients, such as bananas, eggs, avocado oil, honey, coconut oil, olive oil, etc. Presently, hair mask is widely available in cream and clay-based formulas that can be applied to dry, damaged, frizzy, and long hair.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Hair Mask Market Trends:
Hair masks aid in controlling the damage caused by excessive usage of harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools, including hair straighteners, curlers, blow dryers, etc. Besides this, a significant rise in online beauty tutorials encourages consumers to use these products in the comfort of their homes, which is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, numerous key manufacturers are using organic and silicone-free product variants to expand their consumer base, which is also augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing sales of hair masks through e-commerce platforms on account of their numerous benefits, such as cashbacks, doorstep delivery, faster product launch, wide product range, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.
Global Hair Mask Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aveda Corp. (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.), COBIOSA, Coty Inc., Davines S.p.A, Kao Corporation, Leonor Greyl USA, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Shiseido Company Limited and Unilever plc.
Breakup by Nature:
Natural
Organic
Synthetic
Breakup by End User:
Individual
Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
