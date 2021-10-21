Business Reporter: Quality product content delivers engaging shopper experiences
How a unified platform enabled with data analytics can help hone an e-commerce siteLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Justin Hartanov, Chief Commercial Officer and Mark Detelich, Chief Product Officer, Syndigo talk about how continual improvement in online product data, based on analytics collected along the customer journey can help improve product content and drive conversion rates.
In the early days of e-commerce, browse-in-store-buy-online was the norm. Customers felt they needed to have a touch and feel of the article in a physical shop before they could trust ordering the item online. Today, however, customers are more accustomed to receiving satisfying shopping experiences online, and even those who weren’t avid online shoppers previously couldn’t help but appreciate the convenience it offers.
Consequently, brands and retailers need to do their best to make product content as accurate, detailed and three-dimensional as possible to avoid customer attrition. With the help of data analytics tools delivered through a unified platform, brands can receive direct feedback on how different types of content and marketing copy have impacted sales. Relying on analytics such as share of shelf, product out-of-stocks and pricing comparisons, brands can optimise their product pages for better shopper sales.
Having a unified platform enables a single source of truth on product information, which also enables online sellers to better manage their syndicated content in a consistent and relevant way. Syndigo’s cloud-based SaaS solution is fast and easy to implement and its network of more than 1,750 retailers worldwide allows brands to reduce the number of vendors they need to work with to syndicate their product content.
To learn more about Syndigo’s platform, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Syndigo ••
Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.
Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.
Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com
