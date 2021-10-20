Kazungul Joins the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021
Kazungul Joins the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021!MESSE FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s largest trade fair for books is hot off the press! Frankfurt Book Fair 2021 is set to bring together transnational stars, noted best-selling authors, up-and-coming artists. With more than 500 years of brimming highlights, the event continues to provide opportunities for visitors to know more about the publishing market, network and business. This year, MainSpring Books will be sending no less than the best selections of literary works for the festival goers to enjoy!
This year, author Marcus L. Lukusa will be presented by MainSpring Books through his literary piece which will be exhibited at the Book Fair. After being crowned South African national champion in Kung Fu and best overall fighter in 2010 and 2011, he finally had a great escape to his inventive and artistic side – thus the birth of his science fiction writing – Kazungul. It is a very special piece which he dedicated originally to his daughter with the purpose of making the myths of his beloved country known not only to her and his compatriots but to everyone around the globe. Frankfurt is a first of his book fair participation for his first published book – it only keeps getting better for the Marcus!
Kazungul: Blood Ties Awakening of the Ancestral Curse – Book 1 is a debut writing that introduces a boy named Raymond who learns about his true capabilities. The story takes the readers to South Africa, where Raymond moves to college. As he lives his life on his own terms, he begins to unlock the mystery of his existence until one day, he finally turns into a winged creature known as a Kazungul. Kazungul is a cursed creature that has tormented his family for years. As for Raymond, he becomes a very powerful leader. Travel with Raymond into a world full of magic and adventure.
We at MainSpring Books passionately feel that the Kazungul by Marcus L. Lukusa can be a great conduit to literacy concepts, especially for this upcoming colossal social and cultural event. It will be a remarkable experience not just for us but also for our avid readers – past, present, and future.
For more information about this event, go to https://www.buchmesse.de/en
Title: Kazungul: Blood ties - Awakening of the Ancestral Curse
Author: Marcus L. Lukusa
ISBN: 978-1949223477
Marketed By: MainSpringBooks
