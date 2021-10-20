Microgrid Market Share 2020: Global Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Microgrid Market Size – USD 28.80 billion in 2019, Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of microgrid infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply all across the world and the growing adoption of renewable sources of energy are driving the demand of the market.

The Global Microgrid Market Research Report 2020 declare by Emergen Research offers a critical general outlook of the overall market with judge to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The Microgrid Industry report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue swelling of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for clean sources of energy. Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints on the environment and lower the dependency on fossil-fuel-based power generation to produce electricity is expected to increase the demand for the technology.

Interpretation prospect:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Microgrid market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

The report also provides detail about market players in the global Microgrid market along with its company overview, global status, product portfolio, business financial standing, and license agreement. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, research and development investments and product launches to gain robust footing in the market and enhance their product base.

Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

Pointer convenience of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Microgrid Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Topographical Inspection:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government's increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.

An extensive scrutiny of the Global Microgrid market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Microgrid Industry report also offers insights into key factors such as investment opportunities regulatory framework, and technological advancements that are expected to contribute to revenue growth of each regional market.

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Fragment Inquiry

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Microgrid market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications. The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Microgrid market.

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Combined heat & power (CHP)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Natural Gas

Fuel Cell

Diesel

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grid-connected

Hybrid

Remote

The Microgrid Industry report also offers strategic recommendations to the new players entering the market and gives them insights into how to tackle the entry-level barriers. The recommendations for the established players allows them to fortify their position in the market.

Denouement of the report

The in-depth report on the Microgrid market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Microgrid business sphere.

Key Query Covered in the Report:

Who are the key players of the Microgrid market? What are the strategies adopted by them to gain a leading share of the market?

What are the key trends and demands influencing the market growth?

What are the crucial growth driving and restraining factors of the Microgrid market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

