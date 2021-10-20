MEXC Global and ByBit Team up in Strategic Partnership
Global cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange MEXC Global is partnering with derivatives trading platform ByBit to help 10 million usersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange MEXC Global is partnering with derivatives trading platform ByBit to help develop a strategic partnership and boost services and utility for their joint user base of more than ten million people.
The partnership will mean that users are able to benefit from a safer and more user-friendly trading experience, a transparent service with users’ interests the number one priority, a more streamlined trading experience, and creating an innovative, open and mutually beneficial blockchain ecosystem together for users.
Joint statement
In a joint statement MEXC Global and ByBit said: “We are thrilled to announce that MEXC Global and Bybit have entered into a strategic partnership to better serve the global markets by fully leveraging our valued synergies in the digital asset industry.
“By combining our strengths in traditional finance and digital assets, MEXC Global and Bybit look forward to this close collaboration and aims to provide our global users with a safer and more user-friendly, transparent and professional digital asset trading experience. We will continue to be fully committed to creating an innovative, open and mutually beneficial blockchain ecosystem together with our esteemed users.”
User base
Between them MEXC Global and ByBit boast monthly traffic of around 30 million visits and account for a combined daily volume of around $730 million in trades (source: CoinGecko).
MEXC Global has built up a strong reputation as the leading exchange for up and coming projects, and has helped Solana, Avalanche, Algorand and many other large cryptocurrency projects become established.
ByBit is a well-known digital asset trading platform that has a strong global reputation in successfully operating derivatives trading services while fully abiding with regulations globally.
Ready for the big time
The decision to partner between both teams will deliver a number of benefits for both exchanges in the future collaboration. Combining both parties’ strengths, the users will look forward to getting much better experiences in crypto tradings, derivative markets, and future products, and also to identify further business opportunities within the industry and more.
This partnership will benefit both parties, accelerating to grow faster and create more features for their users. At the same time, the both teams will maintain independent operations and look forward to more cooperation opportunities with more industry partners and beyond.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETF, derivatives trading, and staking services.
The core members of the team come from world-class enterprises and financial companies, who have rich experience in blockchain and financial industries. MEXC offers the most comprehensive marketplace where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks, and formulate their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks. For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com
About ByBit
Established in March 2018, Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, with more than three million registered users. Built on customer-centric values, it endeavors to provide a professional, smart, intuitive and innovative online trading and cloud mining experience for retail and institutional clients around the world.
