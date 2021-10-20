Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to Garner $76.95 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in construction of malls and offices, surge in spending on home remodeling, and renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms and toilets have boosted the growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market. The construction of new building and commercial spaces was postponed during the first phase of the pandemic. This, in turn, decreased the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic sanitary ware market was accounted for $36.54 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $76.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in construction of malls and offices, surge in spending on home remodeling, and renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms and toilets have boosted the growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market. However, decrease in new construction activities in developed nations hinders the market growth. On the contrary, infrastructural development in African nations is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak negatively affected the market due to strict lockdown measures and delay in manufacturing and production of ceramic sanitary ware that are used in residential and commercial spaces.

The construction of new building and commercial spaces was postponed during the first phase of the pandemic. This, in turn, decreased the demand for ceramic sanitary ware.

However, the market would get back on track post-pandemic as the market players resume daily operations at their full-scale capacity.

The report segments the global ceramic sanitary ware market on the basis of product type, sales channel, end user, and region.



Based on product type, the toilet sinks and water closet segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of segments such as washbasin, urinals, and others.

On the basis of sales channel, the online segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the offline segment.

The global ceramic sanitary ware market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Top Manufacturers:

The global ceramic sanitary ware market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Geberit AG, Kohler Co., Toto Ltd., Lixil Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Villeroy & Boch AG, R.A.K. Ceramics, Duravit AG, Duratex S.A., and HSIL Ltd.

