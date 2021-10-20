The top selling biologics market is projected to be worth USD 156 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to the numerous benefits offered by biologics, this drug class has become an integral part of the overall pharmaceutical industry, having captured a significant market share over the past couple of decades

Over the years, around 200 biologics have been approved for the treatment of various disease indications in the US and Europe. In 2020, 18 new biologics received approval by the USFDA. Despite their complex and cost intensive manufacturing protocols, biopharmaceuticals (once approved) are considered to be highly profitable assets. In the recent past, many biological interventions have achieved blockbuster status (in some cases, registering revenues worth over USD 4 billion a year); prominent examples include (arranged in decreasing order of 2020 revenues) Humira®, Keytruda®, Stelara®, Opdivo®, Avastin®, Trulicity®, Enbrel®, Ocrevus™ and Rituxan®.

Key Market Insights

More than 65 top selling biologics (revenues equal to or above USD 500 million in 2020) are currently available in the market

Majority (54%) of the aforementioned candidates are monoclonal antibodies, followed by hormones (19%) and enzymes (9%). Further, subcutaneous route (50%) emerged as the most preferred route of administration for such therapies, followed by the intravenous route (40%).

More than 50% the developers of top selling biologics are based in North America

The top selling biologics market is currently dominated by the presence of large companies (82%). Additionally, majority of such players were established before the year 2000.

Over 2,450 clinical trials registered for the evaluation of top selling biologics, till Q3 2020

Of the total, 1,892 trials were registered for the evaluation of products targeting oncological disorders, followed by those investigating biologics intended for the treatment of metabolic disorders (122) and autoimmune disorders (98).

Around 250 biosimilars of top selling biologics are currently approved / under development

Close to 30% of the aforementioned candidates have already been approved. It is worth mentioning that over 100 biosimilars have received approval in Asia Pacific. Within this region, India and South Korea emerged as key hubs, having granted maximum approvals for biosimilars of top selling biologics (in terms of 2020 revenues).

Monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share by 2030

Over 40% of the market share is anticipated to be capture by Genentech / Roche and Merck by 2030. It is worth mentioning that as the patents of the currently marketed products have already / are expected to expire towards the end of the forecast period, the market is likely to reach maturity.

Key Questions Answered

Which biologics are likely to attain the blockbuster status in the foreseen future?

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of top selling biologics?

Which key clinical conditions are presently targeted by top selling biologics?

What are the historical global sales of top selling biologics?

Which are the most commonly adopted product life cycle management strategies by players for their top selling products?

What is the current annual treatment cost associated with top selling biologics?

Which regions have emerged as the key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on top selling biologics?

How has the biosimilars landscape in this market evolved over the past few years?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 156 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with the top selling biologics market has been analyzed across the following segments:



Type of Biologic

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Fusion Proteins

Enzymes

Interferons

Antibody Fragments

Gene Therapies

Vaccines

Key Developers

Genentech / Roche

AbbVie

Janssen Biotech / Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Regeneron

