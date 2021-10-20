VanLonChan Consulting Inc. receives a Frontrunner Award (Professional Services) at the 2021 Go Global Awards.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VanLonChan Consulting Inc. was announced as a Frontrunner Award in the category of Professional Services on the 14th October 2021, at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.
VanLonChan is a Canadian Management & Fundraising consulting company offering consulting services to Startups, SMEs, Corporations and Not-For-Profit organisations globally.
This years awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of:
• Dr. Abdallah Nassereddine, Economic Attaché, Embassy of Lebanon in the United States of America
• Antonette Vasquez Constantino, Provincial Administrator, Government of Bulacan. Philippines
• Dejan Pavleski, Director of Invest North Macedonia. North Macedonia
• Edik Harutyunyan, Manager of Investment Promotion and Foreign Relations at Enterprise Armenia.
• Elena Gallego Cañabate, Head of Foreign Direct Investment Unit, Agency of Innovation and Development of Andalucia, Spain
• Godinho Alves, Economic Counselor of the Republic of Mozambique to the United States of America
• James York, Director of US Business & Innovation at Enterprise Estonia.
• Maria Alejandra Henriquez Suarez, Head of Inbound Investments at Probarranquilla. Colombia
• Maria Zammit Micallef, Manager, Investment Promotion at Malta Enterprise.
• Maris Prii, Director of Business Development and FDI in USA, Estonian Investment Agency. Enterprise Estonia
• Matej Zahradnik, Director of East Coast Operations at Czech Invest.
• Oliver Rätsep, Head of Global Business Development at Enterprise Estonia.
• Ranjani Rangan, the ITC Chairperson for South East Asia who is also the Executive Director, Changi Travel Services; and Managing Director of Olimea Advisory in Singapore.
• Sirpa Tsimal, Director Investment Promotion at Switzerland Global Enterprise
• Zhandos Temirgali, Managing Director of Investment Promotion and Marketing Division, “KAZAKH INVEST” National Company JSC.
Receiving the award, Nitin Kumar, CEO & Lead Management Consultant of VanLonChan Consulting Inc., stated “It was years of perseverance and teamwork that led VanLonChan to this level. I am thankful to all of our clients, team members, family and friends for being supportive. Every achievement motivates us to achieve more and through our Management Consulting and Capital Raising services, we strive to add greater value to the global business community".
“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.
“We are humbled by organizations such as VanLonChan Consulting Inc. who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”
About the Awards
Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.
The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.
The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.
While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections
For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org
For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org
