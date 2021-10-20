Submit Release
Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast – IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive appearance chemicals market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automotive appearance chemicals are used to remove dirt, add shine to the surface and improve the visual appearance of vehicles. They are made using water, oils, solvents, phosphates, colorants, fragrances, abrasives, surfactants, emulsifiers, silicones, and synthetic waxes. Some of their widely available variants include waxes, polishes, cleaners, sealants, protectants, washer fluids, and fabric care products.

The boosting sales of passenger and commercial vehicles on account of rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes represent one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for automotive appearance chemicals worldwide. Moreover, governments of several countries are promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering subsidies and tax rebates. This, in turn, is impelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, due to rising environmental concerns among individuals, manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly automotive appearance chemicals. They are also funding research and development (R&D) activities to reduce manufacturing costs, which is anticipated to create a positive outlook on the market.

Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global automotive appearance chemicals market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company Inc.
BASF SE
Blue Ribbon Products Inc.
Dow Inc.
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Mothers Polishes Wax Cleaners Inc.
Niteo Products LLC
Northern Labs Inc. (Knowlton Development Corporation Inc)
Tetrosyl Limited (MWR Sales Limited)
Turtle Wax Inc.
Valvoline Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive appearance chemicals market on the basis of application, end use and region.

Breakup by Application:

Waxes
Polishes
Protectants
Wheel and Tire Cleaners
Windshield Washer Fluids
Others

Breakup by End Use:

Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

