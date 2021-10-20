Submit Release
Smartwatch Market Share 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smartwatch Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smartwatch market reached a value of US$ 19.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartwatch-market/requestsample

Smartwatch is a portable digital device worn on the wrist to keep track of time and overall health. It is connected to smartphone applications and consists of a microchip programmed with an operating system. It is commonly available in standalone, hybrid and extension variants. Smartwatches aid in tracking fitness, providing notifications, navigation, receiving calls, playing music and displaying weather information. It includes pedometers, heart rate monitors, compass, speakers, thermometers and storage cards. In comparison to analog watches, smartwatches have a touchscreen interface and can be connected to the internet. As a result, it finds extensive application in sports, personal assistance, healthcare and wellness.

The global smartwatch market is primarily being driven by the rising health consciousness among the masses. Smartwatches assist in tracking health parameters and nutritional intake of the user. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for monitoring patient health, providing periodic reminders and tracking the performance of multiple users, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the consumer electronics industry, along with the widespread adoption of wireless, smart and connected devices, especially among the millennial population, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Smartwatch Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global smartwatch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Withings

Zepp Health Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global smartwatch market on the basis of product, operating system, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Extension

Standalone

Hybrid

Breakup by Operating System:

WatchOS

Android

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Assistance

Healthcare and Wellness

Sports

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smartwatch-market

Key highlights of the report: 

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us 

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Smartwatch Market Share 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

