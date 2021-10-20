RavenDex Unveils Cardano DEX Front Demo - with Sleek UI/UX and a Proposed Working Solution for Concurrency Issue

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenDex is a Cardano blockchain-based decentralized exchange which will enable blockchain participants to offer liquidity and establish a market pair on any Native cardano token for others to swap their native tokens while utilizing the security and low fees of the cardano blockchain.



Ravendex, one of the first decentralized exchanges being built for the Cardano blockchain has released their front-end demo on Monday which when completed will have a working solution for the Cardano concurrency challenge.

This comes days after their over subscribed private sale round for early adopters that saw them getting the utility token $RAVE at the cheapest price.

Ravendexlabs is the team behind this new decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem that will be custom made for the Cardano blockchain.

Ravendex aims to become the leading DEX solution for the cardano ecosystem and will be powered by $RAVE, that can only be attained for now through contributing to the Ravendex ecosystem as an early investor.

Ravendex aims to get on board partners and buff up its development team with Plutus Pioneer alumni developers.

$RAVE Token Seed Sale

The Seed Sale of $RAVE tokens will kick off on the 20th of October and investors wishing to become an early investor can do so by joining the $RAVE Token Sale.

