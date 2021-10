Global Wine Corks Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Wine Corks Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global wine corks market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market/requestsample A wine cork or wine stopper is a piece of bark obtained from the oak tree known as cork oak or Quercus suber. It is also made from chunks of rubber and other materials consisting of wax, suberin and lignin. Wine cork is used to control the physical and chemical properties of the wine such as it controls the moisture, prevents spillage, stops oxidation, and controls the presence of microorganisms. Nowadays, wine corks are gaining popularity as a popular option for closing old and premium wine bottles as the cells are impermeable and do not extract flavors from the bottle.The global wine cork market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the benefits of using wine corks for wine preservation. Wine cork offers numerous properties, including high compressibility, and the ability to enhance the overall taste and flavor of wine. Furthermore, the increasing preference for wine during social events and gatherings due to the growing trend of social media and influencer culture has also influenced the demand for wine corks. Moreover, with the advent of modern technology, manufacturers are introducing wine accessories, such as wine corks, made from wood, glass, aluminum, and plastic. These factors are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.Wine Corks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global wine corks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.Amorim CorkBangor CorkCorksribasJelinek Cork GroupA. Silva Usa LlcPrecisionElite limited companyWaterloo Container CompanyWE Cork IncWidgetCo Inc.Wine Enthusiast CompaniesZandurKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global wine corks market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.Breakup by Type:NaturalSyntheticBreakup by Distribution Channel:OfflineOnlineBreakup by Region:North AmericaAsia-PacificEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:GCC Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-retort-pouches-market India Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-green-packaging-market Europe Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-green-packaging-market GCC Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-green-packaging-market South Korea Recycled Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/south-korea-recycled-plastics-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.