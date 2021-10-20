Global Wine Corks Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wine Corks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global wine corks market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market/requestsample
A wine cork or wine stopper is a piece of bark obtained from the oak tree known as cork oak or Quercus suber. It is also made from chunks of rubber and other materials consisting of wax, suberin and lignin. Wine cork is used to control the physical and chemical properties of the wine such as it controls the moisture, prevents spillage, stops oxidation, and controls the presence of microorganisms. Nowadays, wine corks are gaining popularity as a popular option for closing old and premium wine bottles as the cells are impermeable and do not extract flavors from the bottle.
The global wine cork market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the benefits of using wine corks for wine preservation. Wine cork offers numerous properties, including high compressibility, and the ability to enhance the overall taste and flavor of wine. Furthermore, the increasing preference for wine during social events and gatherings due to the growing trend of social media and influencer culture has also influenced the demand for wine corks. Moreover, with the advent of modern technology, manufacturers are introducing wine accessories, such as wine corks, made from wood, glass, aluminum, and plastic. These factors are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.
Wine Corks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global wine corks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.
Amorim Cork
Bangor Cork
Corksribas
Jelinek Cork Group
A. Silva Usa Llc
PrecisionElite limited company
Waterloo Container Company
WE Cork Inc
WidgetCo Inc.
Wine Enthusiast Companies
Zandur
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global wine corks market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
GCC Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-retort-pouches-market
India Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-green-packaging-market
Europe Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-green-packaging-market
GCC Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-green-packaging-market
South Korea Recycled Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/south-korea-recycled-plastics-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market/requestsample
A wine cork or wine stopper is a piece of bark obtained from the oak tree known as cork oak or Quercus suber. It is also made from chunks of rubber and other materials consisting of wax, suberin and lignin. Wine cork is used to control the physical and chemical properties of the wine such as it controls the moisture, prevents spillage, stops oxidation, and controls the presence of microorganisms. Nowadays, wine corks are gaining popularity as a popular option for closing old and premium wine bottles as the cells are impermeable and do not extract flavors from the bottle.
The global wine cork market is driven by the growing awareness regarding the benefits of using wine corks for wine preservation. Wine cork offers numerous properties, including high compressibility, and the ability to enhance the overall taste and flavor of wine. Furthermore, the increasing preference for wine during social events and gatherings due to the growing trend of social media and influencer culture has also influenced the demand for wine corks. Moreover, with the advent of modern technology, manufacturers are introducing wine accessories, such as wine corks, made from wood, glass, aluminum, and plastic. These factors are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.
Wine Corks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global wine corks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.
Amorim Cork
Bangor Cork
Corksribas
Jelinek Cork Group
A. Silva Usa Llc
PrecisionElite limited company
Waterloo Container Company
WE Cork Inc
WidgetCo Inc.
Wine Enthusiast Companies
Zandur
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global wine corks market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
Natural
Synthetic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-corks-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
GCC Retort Pouches Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-retort-pouches-market
India Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-green-packaging-market
Europe Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-green-packaging-market
GCC Green Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-green-packaging-market
South Korea Recycled Plastics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/south-korea-recycled-plastics-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here