Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Report, Size, Demand, Industry Trends, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cosmetic packaging market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Cosmetic products are made using durable materials and are generally available in several packaging layers, including primary, secondary, and tertiary. Primary packaging holds the content, whereas secondary packaging groups the primary packages. Furthermore, secondary packaging contains necessary information about the products, such as the name, distributor’s address, ingredients, expiration dates, price, warnings, and instructions. The tertiary packaging protects the products against several hazards, which they can be exposed to during transportation, bulk handling, and warehouse storage.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Rising consumer disposable income levels, growing influence of social media, and increasing focus on physical appearances are primarily escalating the demand for cosmetic products. The introduction of travel-sized packaging to facilitate enhanced convenience to consumers is also bolstering the cosmetic packaging market growth. Besides this, with the increasing trend of sustainable fashion, numerous cosmetic product manufacturers are introducing push-up tubes and bamboo jars made with eco-friendly materials, thereby further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, several advancements in airless packaging and 3D-printing technology have allowed consumers to customize products according to their requirements. Due to the growing concerns towards COVID-19 transmission through packaging surfaces, several companies are focusing on the antimicrobial coating that can be disinfected through ultraviolet rays. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the market in the coming years.
Cosmetic Packaging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cosmetic packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AptarGroup Inc.
Huhtamaki Oyj
Berry Global Group Inc.
DS Smith PLC
Sonoco Products Company
Cosmopak Corp.
Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
Amcor Plc
Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL)
Gerresheimer AG
Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited)
Albea Cosmetics America Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cosmetic packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, capacity, cosmetic type and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Plastic Bottles and Containers
Glass Bottles and Containers
Metal Containers
Folding Cartons
Corrugated Boxes
Tubes and Sticks
Caps and Closures
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
Glass Packaging
Metal Packaging
Plastic Packaging
Paper Packaging
Others
Breakup by Capacity:
< 50 ml
50- 100 ml
100 – 150 ml
150 – 200 ml
> 200 ml
Breakup by Cosmetic Type:
Hair Care
Color Cosmetics
Skin Care
Men’s Grooming
Deodorants
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
