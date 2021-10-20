Poultry Vaccines Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Poultry Vaccines Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global poultry vaccines market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Poultry disease refers to an infectious animal disease affecting various poultry species, including chicken, turkey, duck, goose, etc. It causes diarrhea, facial edema, twisting of neck and paralysis of wings and legs, cyanosis of comb, reduced egg production, sudden death, etc. Consequently, poultry animals undergo vaccination to boost their immunity and produce antibodies, which can inactivate pathogens. Poultry vaccines also aid in preserving the health of these animals by functioning as a preventive measure against the outbreak of contagious diseases. Presently, they can be administered via injections, feed, eye-drop, drinking water, etc.
The escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as avian influenza and bird flu, is one of the primary factors driving the poultry vaccines market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for animal disease diagnostics and treatment is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumption of animal-derived products and the rising concerns regarding food safety are augmenting the global market for poultry vaccines. Moreover, several leading market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced poultry vaccines to help in protecting animals against infectious bursal diseases, infectious bronchitis, virulent Newcastle disease (VND), etc., which is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of non-replicating recombinant antigens and live-gene detected vaccines is expected to stimulate the poultry vaccines market over the forecasted period.
Poultry Vaccines Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global poultry vaccines market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AniCon Labor GmbH (SAN Group)
Biovac Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Ceva Santé Animale
Elanco
Hester Biosciences Limited
Merck & Co. Inc.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Venkys India
Zoetis Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global poultry vaccines market on the basis of disease, product, dosage form, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Disease:
Infectious Bronchitis
Avian Influenza
Newcastle Disease
Marek's Disease
Others
Breakup by Product:
Recombinant Vaccine
Live Attenuated Vaccine
Inactivated Vaccine
Subunit Vaccine
Others
Breakup by Dosage Form:
Liquid Vaccine
Freeze Dried Vaccine
Breakup by Application:
Breeder
Broiler
Layer
Breakup by End User:
Veterinary Hospitals
Poultry Firm
Poultry Vaccination Center
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
