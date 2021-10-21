Godfather of Superrealism Hajime Sorayama Embraces Future with First-ever NFT
A still image of Untitled_Shark Robot, the NFT from Hajime Sorayama. The NFT is modeled after Sorayama's original painting of a robot shark in the ocean.
ZHEN., an art authentication platform, has partnered with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, to create his first-ever NFTs, modeled after his iconic painting.
The modern collector wants the full ownership experience, and we’re excited and humbled to work with the legendary Sorayama Sensei once again to create tangible and intangible art and experiences”HONG KONG, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZHEN., an art authentication platform powered by blockchain, has partnered with renowned Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, to create his first-ever NFTs, modeled after his iconic painting, Sorayama Shark. ZHEN. is collaborating with NANZUKA, the contemporary art gallery in Tokyo that represents Hajime Sorayama, as their official technology partner. Together, these two longstanding partners will bring Sorayama’s NFT to the ZHEN. marketplace on October 22, 2021.
— Jaclyn Siu
Beginning Thursday, October 22 at 18:00 (GMT +8) through Thursday, October 28 at 18:00 (GMT +8), ZHEN. users can register for the raffle that will determine who will be able to purchase the NFTs, exclusively on the ZHEN. marketplace.
TWO TIERS OF NFTs
This drop will feature two tiers of NFTs, which will only be purchasable via fiat, making purchasing accessible to novice NFT collectors. Untitled_Shark Robot (Day) is an edition of 1000 NFTs priced at 299 USD and features a 20-second animation of Sorayama’s shark swimming in the ocean. Untitled_Shark Robot (Full) is a premium NFT with an edition run of only 100 NFTs priced at 3,700 USD and features a 60-second animation of Sorayama’s shark swimming in the ocean and then swimming out towards the viewer. Additionally, each NFT tier comes with a special unlocked surprise that will be gifted to the owner of the NFT at a later date. Primary sales of both NFTs will be available exclusively on the ZHEN. marketplace for this drop, but trade on secondary marketplaces will be supported.
About his upcoming NFT launch with ZHEN., Hajime Sorayama says, “I aim for my work to be an inscription of a perpetual futuristic history. So, when the work that I created is annihilated from this world, as long as the digital form survives, that’s fine.”
DIGITAL & PHYSICAL
In line with ZHEN.’s mission to reimagine ownership, this NFT launch will feature a physical component that complements the ownership experience of Untitled_Shark Robot (Full). A numbered edition physical trading card, composed of hard steel, will accompany the purchase of this premium tier NFT.
“We hold physical and digital ownership in the same regard, to build the association that they are equal, to normalize experiencing art in this hybrid way,” states ZHEN. co-founder and COO, Jaclyn Siu. “The modern collector wants the full ownership experience, and we’re excited and humbled to work with the legendary Sorayama Sensei once again to create tangible and intangible art and experiences for his loyal collectors.”
Additionally, ZHEN. has partnered with K11 to deliver exclusive on-site activations in Hong Kong and Guangzhou where visitors can learn more about NFTs, watch the offline world premiere of these animations, and view the trading card that comes with the premium tier of NFT.
The exhibition at K11 MUSEA in Hong Kong will showcase the NFT animations as well as physical trading cards. From now until early November, visitors will be able to observe Sorayama’s robot sharks swimming in an infinite body of water — massive floating fortresses traveling through Sorayama’s imaginative portrayal of a scientific period in time. Visitors to K11 in Guangzhou will be able to view the NFT animations and physical trading cards as part of the updated experience at SORAYAMA SHARK, an immersive art exhibition featuring many of Sorayama’s original paintings and works from his Aquatic series.
ABOUT ZHEN.
ZHEN. is an art authentication platform via NFTs, powered by blockchain. Since its global debut in 2020, ZHEN. has authenticated thousands of the most sought-after art collectibles and editions by some of the world’s most desirable and relevant contemporary artists, such as Hajime Sorayama, Daniel Arsham, James Jarvis, Javier Calleja, and more. ZHEN. is the official technology partner of NANZUKA Gallery in Tokyo and is venture-backed.
ABOUT HAJIME SORAYAMA
Born in Japan in 1947, Hajime Sorayama is one of the most prolific artists and illustrators of this century, renowned for his “superrealism” style and his detailed, provocative portrayal of robots. Sorayama’s work for Sony’s robotic dog AIBO has landed him in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) and the Smithsonian Institution. Sorayama has also worked with iconic fashion brands such as Marc Ecko and Dior. Collaborations include George Lucas, Aerosmith, and Marvel’s Iron Man. This is Sorayama’s first NFT.
ABOUT NANZUKA
A contemporary art gallery founded in 2005 in Shibuya, Tokyo, as an experimental art gallery dedicated to redefining the creativities in design, illustration, street culture, fashion, music and etc. as academic subjects, while rediscovering the artists who have been evaluated outside of the fine art scene after the World War II, such as Keiichi Tanaami, Harumi Yamaguchi, Hajime Sorayama and Toshio Saeki. Besides, supporting emerging Japanese artists, likewise international emerging artists. Simultaneously, working with selected international artists to represent contemporary art’s global scene.
ABOUT K11 MUSEA
Hong Kong’s Silicon Valley of Culture, K11 MUSEA, is the latest cultural-retail destination in Victoria Dockside located on the harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui. Inspired by ‘A Muse by the Sea’, K11 MUSEA is designed to enrich new consumers’ daily lives through the power of creativity, culture, and innovation. A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA opened its doors in August 2019 to usher in a new era of cultural retail which speaks to the growing consumer demand for immersive consumer experiences in art, culture, nature, and commerce.
ABOUT K11 GROUP
K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial and residential real estate, and a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world.
Lisa Steward
ZHEN.
press@zhen.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn