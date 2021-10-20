Global Laundry Dryer Market Is Expected to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rapid urbanization and growing awareness of Energy Star certified products drive the growth of the global laundry dryer market. Based on type, the electric segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laundry dryer market was estimated at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $25.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rapid urbanization and growing awareness of Energy Star certified products drive the growth of the global laundry dryer market. On the other hand, several technological issues restrain the growth to some extent. However, aggressive marketing and availability of discounts are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

When increase in awareness regarding health and hygiene boosted the demand for laundry dryers, the disrupted supply chain gave way to a steep decline of sales of laundry dryers via brick and mortar stores, thereby giving a mixed impact to the global clothes/laundry dryer market.

However, huge transition of consumers toward online sales channels to purchase laundry dryers has also been noticed during the period.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Laundry Dryer Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14104?reqfor=covid

The global laundry dryer market is analyzed across type, capacity, technology, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the electric segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global laundry dryer market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the 8 kg to 15 kg segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14104

The key market players analyzed in the global laundry dryer market report include BOSCH, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Havells India Limited, Whirlpool Corporation, IFB Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Alliance Laundry Systems Llc, Samsung, and Sears Holdings. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14104

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com