Menstrual Cup Market Growth Boosted by Female Hygiene Product, Revenue to Hit $963 Mn, by 2026

Menstrual Cup Market to Garner $963 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Medical Grade Silicone, Natural Rubber, and Thermoplastic Elastomer), and Distribution Channel - 2026"
— Allied Market Research
NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Menstrual Cup Market was pegged at $632 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $963 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in awareness regarding available options of feminine hygiene products, benefits of menstrual cups over sanitary pads and tampons, and availability of different cups and sizes have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cup market. However, cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of sanitary and availability of substitutes and cost of menstrual cups hamper the market. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario: The outbreak of Covid-19 has greatly affected the global menstrual cup market.

• Although there is no evidence that Covid-19 can spread through blood, including menstrual blood, the pandemic has influenced women to manage their menstruation and their health. This has increased the demand for menstrual cups.

• As menstrual cups are washable, the demand for it has increased during the pandemic, as women don’t have to run toward medical shops frequently.
The medical-grade silicones segment dominated the market

By material, the medical grade silicones segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around three-fourths of the global menstrual cup market, owing to rise in demand for safe, durable, and non-allergenic products. However, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for thermoplastic elastomer as material for menstrual cups.

The pharmacy/retail stores segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2026

By distribution channel, the pharmacy/retail stores segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness among the women population and the increase in demand for the eco-friendly, cost-effective, allergy-free, and durable menstrual care products. However, the online store segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global menstrual cup market, as online mode of shopping is convenient, provides services 24/7, offers variety of products in one place, and offers ability to compares prices.

North America held lion’s share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the revenue, due to rise in the number of women population and the growth in requirement of environment-friendly feminine hygiene products majorly. However, the global menstrual cup market across LAMEA is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in campaigns that are launched to promote awareness regarding the benefits of using menstrual cups and the increase in number of working women populations in the LAMEA region.

Major market players

