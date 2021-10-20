Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane Market Trends, Analysis, Demand & Global Industry Research Report | Forecasts By 2027
Reports And Data
Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethane market was valued at USD 4.9 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.1 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5%NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes have elements and characteristics such as high hydrolytic stability, superior chemical resistance, adhesiveness, and reduced permeability as opposed to traditional polyurethanes in the market. HNIPUs also find applications in chemical resistant coatings, industrial flooring, sealants, and glues, among others.
These polyurethanes, also called "Green Polyurethane," have found to have high-performance characteristics in them without causing the health and safety issues associated with isocyanate and other materials. Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes is a material that is still under experimentation but has proved that its applications in the coatings, indoor and outdoor paints and floorings, and packaging in between the others. Hybrid Coating Technologies has been developing hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethane (HNIPU) through its patented technology, and this is the only formulation in the world in today's era.
The synthesis of HNIPU is quite safe and flexible to use. Unlike any other conventional polyurethanes, Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes do not use isocyanate at any stage of production. Isocyanates are critical components used in the production of conventional polyurethane products such as coatings and foam. Exposure to these isocyanates is known to cause skin and respiratory problems and even death. Isocyanates are also toxic to the atmosphere and wildlife. When they are burned, they form toxic chemicals and corrosive fumes which includes nitrogen oxides and hydrogen cyanide like chemicals. Due to these hazards, isocyanates are being circulated by the EPA and other government bodies. HNIPU is processed from a reaction between the mixture of mono or polycyclic carbonate and epoxy oligomers and aliphatic/cycloaliphatic polyamines with primary amino groups. A cross-linked polymer is formed with β-hydroxy urethane groups of different structures and formations. The product's improved mechanical and chemical properties are finding its usage in the segment of paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants, flooring industries, etc. is cost-competitive compared to other conventional polyurethane and epoxy products.
Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2618
The market is expected to rise globally at a moderate rate, due to the well-performing industries starting from building & construction, automotive, packaging, etc. Major players are identifying countries in the Asia-Pacific region as cheaper sources of raw materials and labor are shifting their manufacturing bases to these specific regions. As a result, these countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia are constantly growing at a rapid pace as manufacturing hubs for many industries. High investments in residential and commercial construction and architecture will see increased demand for paints & coatings applications and also in adhesives and other materials, thereby increasing the demand for polyurethane resins.
The demand for Paints and coating is high in countries such as China, Japan, and India, which is estimated to propel the regional markets. The purchase of paints and coating is high in Korea due to the rapid urbanization, the rise in disposable income of the working class, and the change in consumer preferences. With the presence of several companies involved in the production of polyurethane and hydroxy epoxy products, the Asia-Pacific region will witness considerable growth throughout the predicted period. Europe region held a significant market share in 2019 owing to well-established cosmetics markets in the France, Germany, UK and Italy. Consequently, the high approval costs and presence of substitutes may hamper the market growth.
Key participants include PPG Industries and Nanotech Industries Inc.
Further key findings from the report suggest
As of 2019, paints and coating are the leading type segment of the global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane This segment is anticipated to attain the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period with its growing preference in industrial and architectural end-use applications
The Adhesive and Sealants segment has also shown the significant growth trend in 2019 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period
The residential and industrial application of polyurethane/epoxy hybrid materials accounted for the most significant application in 2019. It is expected to maintain its lead with a significant growth rate during the forecast period
The automotive application segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the home & personal care segment which held the chief position in the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane market
North America accounted for the most significant market share of 58.3% in 2019. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a significant CAGR during 2020-2027. The U.S. is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market.
Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethane market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2618
Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Paints
Coatings
Adhesives
Sealants
Fiber-Reinforced Composites
Others
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
Architectural
Automotive Parts
Medical
Packaging
Consumer goods
Building and Construction
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2618
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
DHA Powder Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dha-powder-market
Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-chemicals-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn