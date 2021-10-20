BTX Market Size, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report published by Reports and Data centers around the global BTX market. It offers an in-depth scrutiny of the BTX industry and expands on its key segments, including product type, technology, and end-use segments. In order to deliver a clear understanding of the market mechanism, the authors of the report have included key industry statistics and information on the latest market growth trends in the report. The report highlights some key industry growth aspects such as industry revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, production & consumption patterns, paradigm shifts in market trends, and a slew of macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of BTX aromatic hydrocarbons in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Key participants include:
BASF SE, Dow DuPont, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and Reliance Industries Limited, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Chemical processing industries sub-segment dominated the market in 2018 with about 36.4% of market share and expected to propel at a growth rate of 4.9% during the period 2019 to 2027. Chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in various industries like lubricant, petroleum production, functional fluids, paint additives, and surfactant are some of the most common applications under this sub-segment.
Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and steam crackers. Styrene, produced from benzene, is a liquid hydrocarbon that is important mainly for its tendency to undergo polymerization. Styrene is produced from industrially produced or naturally extracted ethylbenzene, which is dehydrogenated in the presence of a catalyst to produce styrene. It is a key chemical ingredient in the production of polymers and synthetic rubbers.
Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027.
The European chemical industry is a major part of the country's economy. Europe's chemical industry is a world leader in chemical production. Approximately, more than half of the chemical sales in the region are of polymers and petrochemicals, which in turn propels the demand for benzene and xylene hydrocarbons. The European region is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the period 2019 to 2027.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global BTX Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Benzene
Toluene
Xylene
Mixed
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Online Retailing
Offline Retailing
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Solvent
Additive
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Chemical Processing Industries
Dye Industries
Pharmaceuticals & Consumer Goods
Plastics & Synthetic Fibers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
