Bionics Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Rising incidence of organ failure due to blood loss, serious trauma, accidents, or drug and alcohol abuse is expected to fuel the global market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Bionics Market,’ published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Bionics market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. The Global Bionics Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The term ‘bionics’ is a portmanteau coined by American physician Dr. Jack E. Steele in August 1958, using the words biology and electronics. Bionics, which signifies biologically inspired engineering, is the application of various biological methods to the study and design of engineering systems.

The extraordinary concept of bionics is said to have revolutionized modern medicine and healthcare. In medicine, bionics has played a significant role in the replacement or enhancement of specific organs or body parts. Bionic implants, typically electromechanical, are the artificial versions of certain body parts or organs that function similarly as those parts. They emulate the original function of a particular body part very closely and often surpass it, making them highly distinctive from mere prostheses.

Researchers have consistently been coming up with technological upgradations in bionic implants. One of the most well-known bionic implants is the multi-channel cochlear implant, a bionic ear with remarkable speech recognition features for deaf people that was first invented in Australia. Furthermore, in recent years, bionic research has given rise to innovative treatment options for various medical problems, such as psychiatric and neurological conditions, such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

Global Bionics Market Dynamics:

The global bionics market is poised to witness massive growth over the forecast period. A slew of factors is accountable for this market’s growth in the upcoming years, such as increasing organ failure and physical disability due to age-related or congenital disorders and the growing geriatric population. The emergence of new technologies in bionic research, the increasing number of accidents and injuries causing organ deletion, a majority of the population long awaiting organ transplants, and a lack of organ donors are the other key drivers for market growth.

Moreover, growing disposable incomes of people, increasing R&D funding, expanding patient pool suffering from chronic diseases, evolving healthcare infrastructure, surging awareness about organ transplantation, and advancements in 3D bioprinting for organ transplantation are the other vital factors offering opportunities for the global market expansion. However, factors like the lack of surgical skills, high costs of surgery and bionic implants, and uncertain reimbursement policies in several regions are expected to impede market growth in the years to come.

The Global Bionics Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Bionics market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Bionics Market profiled in the report include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Biomet, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Iwalk, Inc.

ABIOMED, INC

Berlin Heart Gmbh

Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Heartware International, Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Bionics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type,

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implants

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Vision Bionics

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper limb

Lower limb

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics

Total Artificial Heart

Pacemaker

Ventricular Assist Device

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Artificial Heart Valves

Neural/Brain Bionics

Internal Neurostimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS)

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Bionics market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Bionics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Bionics business sphere.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Bionics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Bionics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Bionics Market

Report Highlights:

The latest report presents a quantitative analysis of the global bionics market scenario for the historical period of 2017-2018, the base year of 2019, and the forecast duration of 2020-2027.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the value chain.

The market estimation by our analysts is based on the exhaustive scrutiny of the key developments taking place in this industry.

