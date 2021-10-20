3D Printing Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

It also focuses on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and licensing agreements, among others. It covers business overview, expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue growth, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, and financial standing of the companies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are also covered to offer detailed analysis of the key companies operating in the market.

The market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Key companies profiled in the market include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions,

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand. In the offering segment, ceramic material has various applications such as aerospace, biomedical, electronics, and automotive engineering due to their high medical strength, hardness, good thermal, and chemical stability. Moreover, research on bio-ceramics for application in bone implants are driving the demand for the segment.

The global 3D Printing market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

3D Printing Market Size – USD 10.71 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.7%, Market trends – Growing demand from the medical and consumer goods industry.

Regional Analysis of the 3D Printing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

North America dominated the market for 3D printing, and the United States have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the 3D Printing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 3D Printing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 3D Printing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 3D Printing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

