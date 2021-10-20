Human Microbiome Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising awareness of human microbiome therapy and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations.

Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder. The Global Human Microbiome Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

The Global Human Microbiome Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Human Microbiome market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. A lack of population knowledge of probiotics and prebiotics and fewer research activities into microbiomes is anticipated to hinder the market growth. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Top competitors of the Human Microbiome Market profiled in the report include:

Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Human Microbiome market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Human Microbiome business sphere.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Human Microbiome market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Human Microbiome market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Human Microbiome Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Human Microbiome Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Human Microbiome Market

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

