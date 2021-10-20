Voice Biometrics Market Research Report 2020 Business Size, Segment by Type, Regions and End User, Trend Analysis 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Voice Biometrics Market Report, published by Reports and Data, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Voice Biometrics Market which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. Voice Biometrics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants. The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics.

The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Voice Biometrics market. The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

Voice Biometrics Market Size – USD 972.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market trends – Growing demand from BFSI and Healthcare sectors.

Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

This technology is applicable in access security, forensic voice analysis, payments, and others. The growing importance of secrecy and confidentiality is driving the demand for the voice biometrics market.The growing incidence of complex cyber-attacks is creating a need for a stronger defense system. Moreover, the emergence of innovative technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing will provide the market for voice biometric with growth opportunities.

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Voice Biometrics market. The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Voice Biometrics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Voice Biometrics market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Voice Biometrics industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Voice Biometrics market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in theVoice Biometrics market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Voice Biometrics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on theVoice Biometrics industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Global Voice Biometrics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Voice Biometrics market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Voice Biometrics market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Voice Biometrics market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Voice Biometrics industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

