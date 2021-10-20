Smart Irrigation Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Irrigation Market will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT based smart irrigation devices by farmers and growers to produce healthier crops.The growing implementation of information communication technologies and IoT is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising smart cities across several countries in the world are expected to increase the adoption of controllers.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing investments and emergence of a large number of startups. The development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the market of smart irrigation controller. The demand for advanced irrigation systems in countries with severe weather conditions is most likely to propel the industry's growth.

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins. It also provides information about their current advancements and key market strategies.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Hunter Industries, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Manna Irrigation, Galcon, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, among others.

The key market players are extensively investing in the research & development of smart irrigation solutions. The increasing penetration rate of smartphones in the developing economies offers growth opportunities for the future as some of the irrigation controller providers are delivering voice assistance service based automated scheduling for irrigation. The increasing usage of smartphones by the developing economies' population can help the farmers obtain information on weather change and Climate data.

Smart Irrigation Market Size – USD 965.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends –Development of smart cities across several countries in the world.

ncreasing government initiatives regarding water conservation and the growing need for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system are driving the demand of the market. The cost benefits gained due to the usage of automated irrigation infrastructure are among the key driving factors of the industry. The Controllers are the most widely used component in the global smart irrigation market as the technologically advanced smart controllers can automatically adjust schedules for irrigation to any environmental changes by using the sensor and weather data.

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensor-based system

Weather-based system

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Others (Wireless communication equipment, routers, gateways)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Smart Irrigation market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation market size

2.2 Latest Smart Irrigation market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Smart Irrigation market key players

3.2 Global Smart Irrigation size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Smart Irrigation market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

The latest research report by emergen, named ‘GlobalSmart Irrigation Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the globalSmart Irrigation market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Smart Irrigation market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Smart Irrigation market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

