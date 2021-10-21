Hatchit Marketplace Launches Free Platform for Business Acquisitions
UK & US, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital businesses are becoming the lifeblood of the small business economy. Online platforms such as Amazon, Shopify and WordPress are enabling entrepreneurs and creators to start, grow and scale their projects into sustainable companies. Over the last decade the emergence and dominance of the platform economy has helped to drive small business inception.
“With increased interest by buyers in the e-commerce space, we wanted to make it easier for sellers to connect with buyers,” says Hatchit co-founder and principal Dennis Schaecher. “With most platforms focused on brick-and-mortar listings, we thought we could offer something of quality that is more targeted to the tech buyer. Our platform provides digital business owners with an easy way to get their business noticed by motivated buyers.”
In addition to the buy/sell platform, business owners can get a free, no-obligation valuation of their business from a top business specialist in their niche by answering a few simple questions. All submitted information is handled confidentially. “This seemed like a logical extension of our core business,” adds Schaecher. “We work with many of the top business brokers and know their specialties, so it made sense to offer this knowledge to sellers who might want professional guidance in the selling process.”
Hatchit has reported significant uptake since its launch in spring of last year. The platform has attracted over 500 business listings with an estimated worth of over $300 million in value with 800+ followers on their social media channels. They feature business-for-sale listings from over a dozen reputable website business brokers.
Listed digital assets on the platform are varied and include e-commerce and dropship stores, proprietary software and platforms, and cloud-based services. Other seller benefits on the platform include no document upload, buyer inquiries direct to your email, and a dashboard to edit and manage clicks and inquiries.
Uniquely, Hatchit offers business valuations that can help sellers to decide whether or not they should sell their company. For established websites, SaaS and tech businesses with profit, recurring revenue or IP, Hatchit will review the seller’s criteria and connect them with specialists in the seller’s niche. These valuations are offered free of charge and sellers have no obligation to proceed with a sale. The platform ensures its users that information is treated confidentially.
About The Hatchit Marketplace
Hatchit is headquartered in the Research Triangle of North Carolina. It is a platform for premium FSBO and brokered e-commerce, SaaS, Amazon FBA, and IT services. It offers vetted FSBO and broker posts for buyers, as well as anonymous posts for sellers and a free broker match service for those sellers seeking professional assistance.
The Hatchit team includes principals Dennis Schaecher, Paul Wilcox and Bob Anderson who met during their time as undergraduates at Middlebury College in Vermont. The founders share the origins of Hatchit as follows:
“The three of us started our entrepreneurial journey years ago, together founding and running a college laundry service, Middlebury Wash ‘N Carry. Since then, we’ve collectively started and managed businesses that include an educational catalog company, a career magazine for twenty-somethings, an electric car share business, an energy consultancy, a bike rental shop, a gourmet popcorn business, and a mergers and acquisitions company. We’ve done a lot of deals and we’ve learned a few things along the way.”
This is the reason why they choose to run Hatchit differently. The founders state that in their experience capable buyers and investors are eager to be a part of good businesses. They raise the question of why sellers and raisers have to pay to attract buyers. Hatchit was therefore created and presented as a solution. The founders state: “We seek the best businesses for sale, and the best investment opportunities – and we don’t charge fees or commissions to post. The result? A premium marketplace that buyers and investors really, really want to be part of.”
It is worth noting that the following is not allowed on the platform: franchises and retail brick-and-mortar without a strong web presence, businesses with pending litigation, pyramid schemes, get rich quick or promises of returns. Furthermore, those looking for investors need to adhere to specific SEC guidelines.
