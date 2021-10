Bug Tracking Software Market Size, Trends, New Technology, Future Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Bug Tracking Software Market

The global Bug Tracking Software Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Bug Tracking Software Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Bug Tracking Software Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Bug tracking software, or error tracking software, represents a technological tool used for isolating and mitigating errors, defects, and faults within a computer program. It primarily captures, reports, and manages data on bugs that can or have occurred in a program or an application. Bug tracking software is generally utilized by assessment teams to identify and report errors during the development and testing of the application. It includes issue tracking and task, workflow, and backlog management. Bug tracking software can be deployed on the premises, on the cloud, or in hybrid environments to save costs and time, fix the bug, and prioritize the defects for optimal functioning of programs.Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bug-tracking-software-market/requestsample As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Market Trends:The expanding information technology (IT) industry across the globe is among the key factors driving the bug tracking software market. Moreover, the growing requirement for automated software testing solutions across various industries, such as banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), retail, telecommunications, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating adoption of development and operation (DevOps) automation systems is leading to the increasing organizational need for bug tracking solutions to deliver defect-free projects to clients. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of solutions integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, machine learning (ML), Big Data, etc., for early detection and mitigation of errors, is expected to bolster the bug tracking software market over the forecasted period.View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bug-tracking-software-market Competitive Landscape with Key players:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.Airbrake Technologies Inc. (LogicMonitor Inc.)Atlassian Corporation PlcAxosoft LLCBugsnag Inc.Inflectra CorporationInternational Business Machines CorporationJetBrains s.r.o.Nulab Inc.Raygun LimitedZoho Corporation Pvt. 