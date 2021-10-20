Immunity Boosting Food Market to Generate $46,947.6 Million by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Health benefits of immunity boosting food, and rising consumer health consciousness are all expected to drive the growth of the immunity boosting food marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunity Boosting Foods Market by Nature, Products, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The global immunity boosting foods market size was valued at $21,670.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,947.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Immunity boosting food is extracted from natural ingredients that are easily available in the market. Immunity boosting food help in the treatment of various diseases. These food can be consumed by both kids and adults.
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, technological advancements in the manufacture of immunity boosting food, and rapidly growing elderly population are the primary drivers of growth in this market. The growing demand for immunity boosting food has resulted in increased investment in R&D to investigate new applications for immunity boosting food. The high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among consumers, on the other hand, are significant factors that are expected to limit the market's growth to some extent.
According to the immunity boosting food market analysis, the immunity boosting food market is segmented on the basis of nature, product, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into organic and conventional. As per product, it is divided into superfood, probiotics & prebiotics, and dairy-based product. According to end use, it is fragmented into infants & children and adults. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to health benefits of conventional immunity boosting food. By product, the superfood segment held the largest share in 2020. Superfood are used in the treatment of chronic and cardiovascular diseases, so the superfood segment accounted for the largest immunity boosting food market share.
By end use, the adults segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to a wide variety of immunity boosting food for adults. By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020. Specialty stores offer wide variety of products with discounts, so the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share according to the immunity boosting food market forecast.
In the coming years, countries in Europe and North America are expected to drive the market growth. The primary drivers of immunity boosting food market growth in these regions are expected to be rising disposable income and rising demand for dietary supplements. The major contributors are applications of immunity boosting food in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.
The Porter's five forces analysis of the immunity boosting food industry highlights market competition in terms of the power of buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and new entrants. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of immunity boosting food product as well as an increase in the number of studies investigating the benefits of immunity boosting food in various health-related issues, have resulted in the launch of new products and the entry of new players. Large investments in R&D and marketing campaigns, on the other hand, result in new entrants having only a moderate amount of power.
In addition to immunity, immunity boosting food are used to improve digestive health, feminine health, oral health, skin health, weight control and diabetes, sport endurance, and cardiovascular health. All these factors have positive impact on immunity boosting food industry.
Immunity boosting food have a positive impact on the market, owing to their importance in strengthening of the immune system. Immunity boosting food, in particular, have been lauded as an effective supplementary method for combating the virus. Immunity boosting food products were in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. This indicates that the COVID-19 outbreak had a minor impact on the immunity boosting food market.
Due to the numerous health benefits of consuming immunity boosting food, the organic compound is increasingly being used in nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. Immunity boosting food are being used to expand the offerings of companies in these end-user segments. Thus, increased launch of immunity boosting food products will boost market sales. This trend is expected to boost the overall market growth.
Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansions are the primary strategies employed by immunity boosting food market players. The key players in the global immunity boosting food market include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.
