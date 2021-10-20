Operating Room Management Solutions Market to Reach $5,487.7 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency during surgeries is one of the significant factors influencing market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Operating Room Management Solutions market on a global and regional level.

The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. Improper planning and scheduling in operating rooms often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes. For example, overbooked operating rooms can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked operating rooms can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities. Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Analytics comprising hospital policies, rules, and historical patterns allow healthcare facilities to derive crucial insights in better managing the operating rooms.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Operating Room Management Solutions industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry. According to our analysts, the market is expected to regain momentum in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The global Operating Room Management Solutions market is expected to reach USD 5,487.7 Million in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% from its valuation of USD 2,192.8 Million in 2019. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Operating Room Management Solutions industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Operating Room Management Solutions market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Operating Room Management Solutions research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Data management and communication solutions

Operating room supply management solutions

Anesthesia information management solutions

Operating room scheduling solutions

Performance management solutions

Others

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

On-premises

Cloud-based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Operating Room Management Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Operating Room Management Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of electronic health records

4.2.2.3. Supportive government initiatives

4.2.2.4. Investments to upgrade operating room infrastructure

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of operating room management solutions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Solution Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data management and communication solutions

5.1.2. Operating room supply management solutions

5.1.3. Anesthesia information management solutions

5.1.4. Operating room scheduling solutions

5.1.5. Performance management solutions

5.1.6. Others

Continued...!

