Patient Registry Software Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Patient Registry Software Market Trends – increase in application of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Patient Registry Software market is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 1.10 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Patient Registry Software Market and Profiled in the Report are:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Key Findings in the Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting growth of the population health management segment.

The standalone segment is expected to account for significant revenue share going forward, as standalone patient registry software is a portable software that can work without operating systems being installed.

The government & third-party segment is expected to account for comparatively high revenue share in the overall market during the forecast period due to growing use of patient registry software in government organizations to treat patients with chronic diseases, provide value-based care, and decrease healthcare burden.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Patient Registry Software market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand for advanced and specialized care

4.2.2.2. The growing application of EHRs in various healthcare facilities

4.2.2.3. Growing incidence of chronic conditions globally

4.2.2.4. The rising governmental initiatives for value-based treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The dearth of safety for information

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled healthcare professional

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud-based

5.1.2. On-premises

Continued..!

