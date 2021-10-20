Brain Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
The escalating geriatric populace, surging conciouness about mental health issues, and growing desire to enhance brain functionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to be valued at USD 13.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.21 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast period. The growing consciousness about mental health, augmenting need to maintain brain function, and the augmenting need to manage stress and anxiety are predominantly boosting the market growth. Brain health supplements are made from natural substances or extracts from herbs or plants that essentially boost memory function, attention, focus, and alertness in healthy adults. They have also been proven to be highly effective in the management of sleep, depression, and anxiety.
The escalating apprehension for brain health supplements, growing usage of these supplements by young adults, and the increasing presence of brain health supplements on online channels are the significant factors propelling the growth of the industry. Additionally, the augmenting burden of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders among the senior population is further contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing incidences of insomnia, anxiety, depression, and stress stemming from loneliness, isolation, grief, and financial crisis amid the pandemic have also boosted the requirement for brain health supplements. The availability of numerous over-the-counter (OTC) supplements is also contributing to the market growth. However, the absence of stringent regulations for product approvals and lack of awareness about the supplements in the underdeveloped and developing countries is projected to act as market restraining factors in the estimated timeframe.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3821
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3821
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Brain Health Supplements market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Leading companies operating in the global Brain Health Supplements market include:
Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Peak Nootropics, HVMN Inc., Onnit Labs, Inc., AlternaScript, Quincy Bioscience, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., among others.
Key Highlights from the Report:
• The herbal extracts segment is forecast to register the highest growth in the timeframe owing to a rising awareness about herbal extracts and their advantages in countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. The natural molecules segment is also projected to register significant growth owing to their increasing application in reducing the intensity of several cognitive impairments.
• The memory enhancement segment is estimated to account for a considerable share of the industry accredited to the rising concerns about dementia in the elderly and the rapid availability of brain health supplements in the market.
• The escalating occurrences of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other disorders coupled with increasing desire to enhance brain function among the adult population are bolstering the expansion of the elderly segment in the projected timeframe.
• North America held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing incidences of cognitive impairment, escalating levels of mental and physical stress, and the growing apprehension about the benefits of supplements in the region.
• The Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% through the estimated timeframe accredited to the increasing understanding of mental health issues, increasing availability of supplements, and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region.
• In August 2020, Elysium Health in association with the University of Oxford researchers introduced a brain health supplement, the “MATTER” that assists in reducing the development of brain atrophy linked with age-related amnesia.
• In February 2021, GoBiotix introduced a natural nootropic brain health supplement called the Focus 8 Mushroom Supplement Complex that augments energy, memory, focus, and mental clarity.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-health-supplements-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Brain Health Supplements Market based on Product Type, Application, Supplement Type, Age Group, Sales Channel and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Herbal Extract
• Vitamins and Minerals
• Natural Molecules
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Memory Enhancement
• Depression and Mood
• Attention and Focus
• Sleep and Recovery
• Stress and Anxiety
• Anti-aging and Longevity
Supplement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Powder
• Others
Age Group (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Children
• Adults
• Elderly
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Pharmacies and Drug Stores
• Supermarkets
• Online
• Others
Regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3821
Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.
Browse More Reports:-
Parenteral Nutrition Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/parenteral-nutrition-market
Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyperhidrosis-treatment-market
Central Venous Catheters Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/central-venous-catheter-market
Intraoral Scanners Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intraoral-scanners-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn