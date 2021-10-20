New Study from Emergen Research a $4.21 Billion Global Market for Laboratory Informatics by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Laboratory Informatics Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and process automation in the healthcare sector globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory informatics market revenue growth is expected to be continued to be driven by factors including rising need for more cost-effective laboratory automation solutions and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems in bio-banks or bio-repositories. In addition, constantly evolving technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics and rising need to comply with regulatory standards are other major factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Laboratory Informatics Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Laboratory Informatics market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Laboratory informatics is a specialized application of information technology designed with the objective of optimizing and extending laboratory operations using a software, instruments, and data management tools. It enables scientific data to be recorded, processed, and interpreted for usage and storage in order to support research & development projects and lab testing efforts, while maximizing efficiency of laboratory operations. Informatics tools help to manage laboratory data and progress in lab workflow, and offer flexibility in terms of operating and managing lab procedures through mobile applications.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/435

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Laboratory Informatics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., and Waters Corporation. are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-informatics-market

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Laboratory Informatics Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Scientific Data Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture

Laboratory Execution Systems

Clinical Data Management Systems

Enterprise Content Management

Chromatography Data Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contract Research Organizations

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Petrochemical Refineries

Others

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/435

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Check Prices @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/435

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing need for scientific data integration solutions

4.2.2.2. Growing emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics

4.2.2.3. Rising laboratory automation

4.2.2.4. The escalating adoption of laboratory information management systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of standards for integration

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued..!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Nanorobotics Market Research Report – Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanorobotics-market

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapies-market

Hybrid Operating Room Market Report- Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Healthcare Distribution Market Research Report-Global Forecast Till 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

Face Mask Market Report- Forecast 2028 https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/face-mask-market