Enterprise Data Management Market Outlook 2027: Growth Drivers, Trends and Future Scenarios
The report on the enterprise data management market provides a holistic analysis, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for managing voluminous data generated in an organization on a daily basis boosts the market growth. The need for framing data strategy from on time qualified information to gain competitive and strategic advantage drives the enterprise data management market. Rise in use for columnar databases in data warehouses where businesses send massive amounts of data from multiple sources for business intelligence analysis drives growth of the enterprise data management industry.
Streamlined business operations and increase in need for risk management are some of the other drivers that influence growth of the market. However, data address validation issues and data silos hinder growth of the enterprise data management market. Contrarily, enterprise data management as a tool of taking competitive advantage causes increase in adoption of enterprise data management by organizations, which creates opportunities for growth of the market. Moreover, proliferation of big data technology and data analytics is also expected to boost growth of the enterprise data management market.
Columnar databases overcome limitations of traditional relational databases, which encourage adoption of columnar databases as the future of business intelligence. A columnar database provides access to most relevant elements, which increases speed of a query even in a database containing millions of records. However, traditional relational databases offer a complete source of data. But columnar database architecture offers easier analysis of the overall data. The way data is organized in columnar databases allows for faster results and more efficient analysis. Thus, rise in adoption of columnar databases in organizations is expected to increase demand for the enterprise data management market during the forecast period.
Data coming from IoT systems can change over time, owing to events such as firmware upgrades. This is called data drift or schema drift. It is important that data management solution can automatically address data drift without interrupting data management process. As IoT data comes in very large volumes, performing real-time analytics requires ability to run enrichments and ingestion in sub-second latency so that data is ready to be consumed in real time, increasing demand for integration of enterprise data management solutions.
Major key players analyzed in the market include Accenture PLC, Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee LLC, NortonLifeLock Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend, and Teradata Corporation.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• It is expected that the enterprise data management market, under the current probable scenario of COVID-19 exposure would witness decline in revenue.
• Facing economic uncertainty, many businesses are being forced to consider more expedited adoption of cloud services to fulfil their compute and storage needs.
• This spike in demand put unplanned pressure on IT infrastructure in cloud service provider data center, which boosts demand for servers and system components.
