Proteomics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028
Reports And Data
Growing trend of personalized medicine is a key factor projected to support growth of proteomics marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proteomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 65.91 billion by 2028 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
The proteomics market is witnessing increased revenue growth due to the growing popularity of personalized medicines, advancements in technology, and rise in research & development expenditure and initiatives. A key driving factor is the rising trend of personalized medicine. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies have over the years doubled their investment in R&D of personalized medicine. Advancement in proteomics technologies contributed to the development of personalized medicines by enabling detection of proteomics molecular diagnostics, protein biomarkers, pharmacoproteomics, and protein biochips. Personalized medicine is commonly used in cancer treatment.
High cost of proteomics equipment and lack of skilled workforce is a factor hampering growth of the market. However, growth in biomarker identification and advancements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide growth opportunities in the proteomics market. Development of efficient and advanced technologies, rise in genetic and birth disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of funds from both public and private sectors will contribute significantly to growth of the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred growth of the proteomics market. Biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in research for the development of SARS-COV-2 vaccine. Researchers are identifying drugs for treatments by using separation and identification techniques to examine both new and existing drugs, which is driving growth of the proteomics market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3769
Some of the key companies operating in the global Proteomics market are:
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KgaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, and GE Healthcare.
The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Proteomics market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.
The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3769
Further key findings in the report
• The reagent segment among the product segments accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Increasing research activities and growing need for protein separation from complex mixtures for effective analysis is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.
• Microarray segment dominated other technology segments in terms of revenue share in 2019. Microarray offers label-free detection, full imprint of proteins, and produces vast amounts of information from small samples, which is driving demand for application in biopharmaceutical companies.
• The drug discovery segment revenue is expected to continue to register a robust growth rate due to increasing application of proteomics in identification of toxicity and efficacy from biological fluids and target validation and identification. Identification of new drugs by proteomics is one of the major factors supporting market growth.
• North America accounted for the largest share in the global proteomics market in 2020. Increasing research activities in healthcare, high funding from governments, and rising need for improved healthcare infrastructure are some key factors driving growth of the market.
• For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global proteomics market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Instruments
• Reagents
• Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• X-Ray Crystallography
• Chromatography
• Microarray Instruments
• Protein Fractionation Systems
• Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems
• Electrophoresis
• Spectroscopy
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Clinical Diagnosis
• Drug Discovery
• Others
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/proteomics-market
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3769
Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.
Browse More Reports:-
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-adhesive-tapes-market
Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market
Breast Biopsy Device Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-biopsy-device-market
Human Insulin Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/human-insulin-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
8008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn